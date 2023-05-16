MIAMI, Okla. — Arvest recently opened its first ATM with a live teller in Miami, Oklahoma.
It replaces an older satellite ATM at 2201 E. Steve Owens Blvd.
The new ATM with a live teller functions as a normal ATM but allows customers to have face-to-face communication and conduct transactions with Arvest tellers via a video screen. It also extends banking hours, with live tellers operating 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Regular ATM services are available 24/7.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held May 5, with bank leadership and associates from the Miami branch.
“We’re excited to introduce the ATM with live teller to our Miami customers,” Chad Evans, bank president, said in a statement. “This technology has been well-received by Arvest customers across our footprint, as it offers a more convenient way to bank with us while also giving our customers excellent personal service they’ve come to expect from us.”
Arvest had previously opened a similar ATM with a live teller in Golden City, Missouri, and is planning to open similar ATMs in the Joplin area soon.
With more than $26 billion in assets, Arvest Bank serves more than 110 communities in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.
