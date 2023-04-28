MIAMI, Okla. — Miami is open for business. That’s the main message Miami City Manager Bo Reese wants get out about the town that sits alongside Interstate 44 in Northeast Oklahoma.
“We are focusing a lot on quality of life,” Reese said, adding that the focus has allowed city officials to pursue retail and restaurant improvements, as well as find ways to improve the downtown.
In terms of restaurants and retail, Reese said 2023 and beyond will bring more new opportunities.
Restaurant additions include a Popeye’s Chicken on north Main, near Walmart, and a new Mexican restaurant in the former Charlie’s Chicken building, also on north Main.
Reese said the Popeye’s Chicken is expected to be completed in 2024, while the Mexican restaurant is in the planning stages.
Goodfella’s Pizza, a Northeast Oklahoma-based pizza chain, will move from its south Main location into the former Patton Shoe Store in downtown Miami. Reese said remodeling of the storefront, which is near the Coleman Theatre, is underway.
Scooter’s Coffee, which has locations in Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas, has purchased the former Pete’s store on Main. Reese said officials are in the planning stage for demolition of the former gas station in preparation for the new drive-thru coffee shop. Another coffee venture, 7 Brew, has met with city officials, including Mayor Bless Parker, and verbally committed to putting a store in Miami.
In 2022, Pete’s opened a new, larger location on Main Street. Reese said company officials said the Miami location is consistently in their top three stores, out of 52 locations, based on sales. A new tunnel-style car wash also is being built this spring, next door to the convenience store.
In terms of retail, Reese said Eagle Sales and Marketing has purchased the former Sonny’s property on Main Street and is in the planning stages for a new facility that focuses on seasonal sales.
Other changes include a new location for Vance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. The dealership, Reese said, will move from Highway 10 into the city limits to Main Street across from Vance Ford. Construction is underway for the new Dollar General Plus on Main Street, across from the Miami Civic Center.
Reese said other changes in downtown Miami include Sugies, a new bakery and sandwich shop, next to Chapter’s; the addition of Keller Williams/NEO Realty in the former Miami Public Schools administration building; the new location for the Miami News Record, in the recently remodeled Hadley’s building; the expansion of 5 Alarm Fitness, which includes the second location for the Frozen Elephant; and The Donkey’s Den, a new gift and home decor store.
Reese said Ottawa Tribe of Oklahoma officials are building a new convenience store on property just behind the Otter Stop at the corner of Main Street and Steve Owens Boulevard. When completed, the original building will be razed, giving the convenience store a larger parking lot.
Woody’s Cafe plans to open near the same intersection, as renovation is completed.
Housing, one of the key issues both Reese and Duhon said affect economic development, is also being addressed in 2023.
In March, Neece Properties, owned by Zeb and Maria Neece, broke ground on the new Dogwood Addition. Reese said the gated development, located just off Main Street on B Street, will feature higher-end duplexes. Initial plans call for 17 units.
“We have a critical need for all types of housing,” Reese said. “We told Neece we want him to be successful so he will continue building.”
Reese said three area tribes also have come together to help develop an outdoor learning center next to the city’s splash pad. The tribes are the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma, Ottawa Tribe of Oklahoma and the Shawnee Tribe. The center, when completed, will include slides built into hillsides — complete with rocks to climb in order to reach the slide. It will also include concrete picnic tables and concrete corn hole games. Other plans call for an ADA-compliant swing.
