MIAMI, Okla. — Miami residents will be paying more for electricity for at least the next three years because of the deep-freeze weather that hit the Midwest in February 2021.
The Miami City Council will take up a proposal to pay the Grand River Dam Authority $2.7 million as its share of the $102.4 million in extraordinary costs the GRDA incurred because of a spike in prices for natural gas and electricity caused by the weather, which brought ice, snow and extreme cold as far south as the Texas Gulf Coast.
Miami City Manager Bo Reese said the city will pay the entire $2.7 million in one payment with $1 million coming from industrial electrical customers, and the rest coming from the Miami Special Utility Authority and the city’s “rainy day fund.”
Reese said the special charge will pay back the MSUA and the rainy day fund in about three years.
This means average residential customers, using about 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month, will see their bills rise from about $108.30 a month to about $113.53 if the proposal is approved.
Reese said the council and the MSUA will discuss the proposal at meetings March 28, with a final vote by the council set for April 4.
Reese said electricity is only part of a Miami utility customer’s bill.
“One of the criticisms I hear a lot is, ‘My electric bill is really high compared to my friend in wherever,’” Reese said. “But in Miami, we bill all utilities on one bill, so they’re getting electric, trash, sewer, water all on one bill. We know some customers will take it in stride and pay the extra cost without concern.
“Some people who have larger utility bills may pay three times that and pay $15 a month, but there are customers for whom $5 is a big part of their monthly budget if they’re on a fixed income. I’ll tell you, this was something our council had long, hard discussions with plenty of writing on the whiteboard. We walked through all the scenarios and talked about all the different economic classes in Miami and how they might be impacted, and this is where we really landed.”
He said the city would have liked to have paid off the $1.7 million paid in one year, but that would have resulted in a charge of about $15 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours, which city officials considered excessive.
Reese said the city won’t know until July, at the end of the city’s fiscal year, how much of the $1.7 million will come from the city’s utility and how much will come from the rainy day fund.
He said it’s important to reimburse the rainy day fund because that’s the money the city uses to respond to emergencies like the floods that happen frequently in Miami.
Background
According to Reese, the GRDA uses hydroelectric power, wind, coal and natural gas to generate electricity that it distributes to Miami and other wholesale customers.
The GRDA told the city rolling blackouts were used to conserve energy during the February 2021 winter weather event.
Reese said GRDA’s total power costs for February 2021 totaled $115 million, which is equivalent to 72% of one year’s fuel and purchased power budget for the authority. The extraordinary costs associated directly with the weather accounted for about $102 million of that $115 million total.
Miami Public Utilities Director Tyler Cline said a dekatherm — a unit of energy that is equal to 1 million British thermal units — of natural gas that normally sold for $2.85 each spiked to $1,100 for six straight days in February 2021.
