The Missouri Department of Economic Development has awarded $30 million to help companies address workforce shortages by recruiting and training employees.
The funds were awarded through the American Rescue Plan Act's Workforce Training Grant Program. They are competitive grants to train workers for a variety of industries, including child care, health care, broadband deployment and manufacturing.
“This program is going to help employers in critical industries find the workers they need to propel our economy forward,” said Maggie Kost, acting director of the Department of Economic Development, in a statement. “At the same time, it will equip real people with job skills that improve their lives, provide for their families and benefit their communities.”
Companies receiving grants that will provide assistance in Southwest Missouri are:
• BioSTL, $2.08 million to train a biotechnology and biomanufacturing workforce for the health care industry. Area counties served: Jasper, Newton, Barry, Lawrence, Barton, Vernon and McDonald.
• Codefi Foundation on Rural Innovation, $1.45 million to train workers in computer programming, codes, languages and framework. Area counties served: Jasper, Newton, McDonald, Lawrence, Barry, Barton and Vernon.
• Community College District of Central Southwest Missouri, $1.34 million to train workers in plumbing. Area counties served: Lawrence.
• Freeman-Oak Hill Health System, $1.78 million to train workers as certified medical assistants, emergency medical technicians, rural primary care providers and more. Area counties served: Jasper, Newton, McDonald, Vernon, Barton, Barry and Lawrence.
• Meet the Need Inc., $2.54 million to train workers in shipyard welding, driving and computer coding. Area counties served: Jasper, Newton, Barry and Lawrence.
• Missouri Incutech Foundation, $1.57 million to train workers for warehouse, manufacturing and supply chain jobs. Area counties served: Barry and Barton.
• Practical POCAS LLC, $2.99 million to train workers in point-of-care ultrasound. Area counties served: Jasper, Newton, Vernon, Barton, Lawrence, Barry and McDonald.
