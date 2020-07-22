The Missouri Development Finance Board on Wednesday announced a loan program for Missouri cities with fewer than 25,000 people.
Called the Small Communities Operating Capital Loan Relief Program, it will allow eligible communities to apply for part $5 million to be disbursed for challenges associated with COVID-19. Loan proceeds from this program can be used to replace taxes, fees or other governmental revenues that have been lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Loan amounts range from $50,000 to $300,000 with a 0% interest rate in the first year.
Applications for the loans are due by Aug. 31.
“Missouri’s local governments have played a major role in providing aid to Missourians and assisting with economic recovery efforts despite major budget shortfalls,” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement making the announcement. “This loan program will provide the support these organizations need to continue serving their communities during this critical time in our state.”
The program is part of Parson's recovery plan and is designed to provide Missouri communities access to an interim working capital operating loan to address projected fund shortfalls due to COVID-19. The loans are being offered to assist cities in the maintenance of existing governmental services.
The Missouri Development Finance Board assists with infrastructure and economic development projects by providing financing for projects with a high probability of success that might not be feasible without the board’s assistance.
Alternatives sought for shopping bags
Walmart this week announced that it has become a founding partner of Beyond the Bag, an initiative to find alternatives to the plastic shopping bag.
Funded in part by Walmart and other retailers, including Target and CVS Health, the three-year initiative has a goal of identifying, testing and implementing design alternatives that are better for the environment.
Anna Vinogradova, director of sustainability for Walmart, said in a statement, "While the convenience of the plastic retail bag cannot be disputed, the average working life of one of these bags is only 12 minutes. It’s estimated that 100 billion plastic bags are being used annually in the U.S. alone, and less than 10 percent of them are recycled."
While retailers are looking for alternative solutions, she said, "these alternatives have yet to garner widespread use by the public, and many still have significant environmental impacts."
She said retailers are asking for designers, inventors and innovators from around the world to submit solutions to the Beyond the Bag Challenge, which will be launched in partnership with global design firm IDEO on Aug. 3.
"If you have an idea or a solution for an environmentally friendly single-use bag, retail bag alternatives, reusable models or an altogether new delivery system, please submit your idea through the Beyond the Bag Challenge's website until Sept. 10," she said.
The website is www.closedlooppartners.com/beyond-the-bag.
People in business
TIM SEAMS has been named a vice president and commercial relationship manager for Guaranty Bank's Commercial Banking Team. He will work out of the Neosho location, 1285 S. Neosho Blvd.
Seams has 26 years of banking experience, serving most recently as branch president for Maries County Bank in St. James. He began his career at Town and Country Bank, based in Salem, serving in various roles for 17 years including branch manager.
Seams holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Missouri Southern State University in Joplin.
