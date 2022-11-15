Any Missouri resident interested in registering to vote can now do so at any Missouri Job Center across the state.
Residents can use Job Center resources to access an electronic voter registration application on the Missouri secretary of state's website or receive and fill out a paper application in person. Anyone who has moved or changed their name can also fill out an application at a Job Center.
The Joplin Job Center, 730 S. Wall Ave., is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. A satellite office located at 100 S. Maple St. in Monett also is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Residents also can continue to fill out a voter registration application at a local election authority, a driver's licensing office, a designated state agency or a library.
Election days in Missouri next year are Feb. 7, March 7, April 4, Aug. 8 and Nov. 7. The deadline to register to vote for each election is Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 8, July 12 and Oct. 11, respectively.
As of 2020, 4.33 million Missouri residents were registered to vote, an increase of more than 125,000 people from 2018. The number of registered voters in Missouri surpassed 4 million for the first time in 2004.
Details: jobs.mo.gov or 1-888-728-5627.
