The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the deadline for those wishing to intervene and participate in a natural gas rate case filed this month by Spire Missouri.
On Dec.11, Spire filed a natural gas rate case with the PSC seeking a net increase in its base distribution rates of approximately $65 million.
According to Spire, the effect of the proposed increase on the typical residential customer would be to raise the bill by an average of $3.28 per month.
Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than Jan. 12 with the secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, MO 65102, or by using the commission’s electronic filing and information system at www.psc.mo.gov.
Individual residents wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel, Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, MO 65102; or telephone 866-922-2959; or email opcservice@opc.mo.gov. The also can contact the PSC staff at P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, MO 65102; telephone 800-392-4211; or email at pscinfo@psc.mo.gov.
The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public before the PSC.
Spire provides natural gas service to approximately 1.17 million natural gas customers in Missouri, including Joplin, and parts of surrounding counties.
The rate case is expected to take up to 11 months.
Envision names new VP of sales, marketing
LAMAR, Mo. — Shara Gamble has been promoted to vice president of sales and marketing at Envision Building Products corporate headquarters in Lamar.
She will be responsible for leading Envision’s overall sales and marketing strategy and product development initiatives and will report to TAMKO Chairman and CEO David Humphreys.
“Shara’s leadership of Envision sales and marketing has led to new products and exciting overall growth for Envision,” Humphreys, president of Envision Building Products, said in a statement.
Prior to Envision, Gamble held several positions at TAMKO since joining in 2006, including director of human resources as well as operations process and project director.
Gamble holds a bachelor’s degree with a dual major in accounting and management from Missouri Southern State University in Joplin and has earned several professional certifications.
