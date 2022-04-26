Two team members from the Small Business Development Center at Missouri Southern State University were recently recognized for their efforts during the University of Missouri Extension Business Development Program’s annual conference.
Katie Fields, a consultant for SBDC, was named among the top six members for the highest number of training sessions held. The organization also named her as one of two Rookies of the Year; the award recognizes the achievements and professionalism of SBDC team members within their first two years.
Ken Surbrugg, director of the Center for Entrepreneurship at Missouri Southern, was among four SBDC members honored for the highest client satisfaction.
The SBDC program at Missouri Southern also was a recipient of the Overall Performance Center Award, which goes to programs offering creative approaches to serving clients, building relationships with stakeholders and working to enhance the Missouri SBDC presence in their region.
The SBDC at Missouri Southern is part of a nationwide network of programs and is affiliated with and sponsored by the Robert W. Plaster College of Business. It has provided training for owners, managers and employees of area businesses since 1987. It offers one-on-one counseling at no charge to area for-profit small businesses, whether they are existing businesses or start-up companies.
Details: mssutraining.com or 417-625-3128.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.