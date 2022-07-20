Missouri unemployment hit a record low last month, falling to 2.8%, according to a report released Wednesday. The state estimated there were 84,942 unemployed Missourians in June 2022, down by 11,519 from May's 96,461.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said in a tweet that it is "the lowest in Missouri’s history since this data series started in 1976."
The previous low was 2.9% for a three-month period in 2019.
According to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, the rate had been 3.1% in May.
MERIC reported, "Over the year, there was an increase of 65,500 jobs from June 2021 to June 2022, and the unemployment rate decreased by 1.6 percentage points, from 4.4% in June 2021 to 2.8% in June 2022."
The unemployment rate for Joplin in May — the latest month available — was 2.8%, down from 2.9% in April, and down from a high of 11.1% in April of 2020, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The unemployment rate is nearing a record low for Joplin of 2.7%, set in 2018.
County and metro area unemployment figures will be available in the next few weeks.
The rates are seasonally adjusted, meaning they reflect seasonal trends, such as construction in the summer and holiday hiring in the winter, and are considered a more accurate reflection of unemployment than unadjusted numbers.
