NEOSHO, Mo. — As Missouri Walnut concentrates more on finished lumber, it is moving away from milling, and that could affect up to 60 workers by the end of the year.
The announcement was made in a letter recently sent to Bill Reiboldt, Newton County Presiding Commissioner, and to the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. Such letters are required under the Worker Readjustment and Notification Act, and the letter was posted to the state website this week.
The company, 11417 Oak Road, has more than 200 workers currently, said Tim Mohs, chief financial officer.
Since it was founded in Neosho in 2003, Missouri Walnut has always had a sawmill operation, but the WARN letter indicates the company will permanently close the log sawing department.
"The expected date of this closing will be Dec. 15, or within 14 days thereafter," the company wrote in its letter.
Mohs said the hope is to bring as many people as possible to other parts of the operation, but a worst-case scenario is that up to 60 people — log buyers, a log yard supervisor and lumber inspector, and material handlers, for example, as well as some office positions, could be affected.
"We don't know (the final number)," said Mohs. "We are hoping it is going to be a bit less than that."
He also said that in recent years the company has focused more on finished lumber, used primarily in flooring, furniture and trim. From 2017-2019, the company invested $50 million in the finishing side of the operation, including a new lumber grading line. The finishing side of the operation includes buying, grading, sorting, steaming and drying walnut in kilns.
Finished walnut boards are sold to 42 countries around the world, and Mohs said the company expects to set a record for shipments for 2020, despite the economic disruption caused by the pandemic, as well as how for two months China wasn't buying any product and for four months Europe wasn't buying anything. The company also dealt with a period of soft sales in the United States that has since picked up.
"Really, we need to focus on what we do best," said Mohs. He also noted it has become harder for companies with sawmills to find insurance even though Missouri Walnut has few incidents.
Mohs said they hope to replace revenue lost from the closing of the sawmill department by expanding into white oak lumber.
In 2018, Missouri Walnut was named the Large Business of the Year by the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce.
