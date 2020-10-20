Clyde M. Eads, age 90, of Grove, OK passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Grand Lake Villa. Clyde was born on August 8, 1930 to Melvin and Beulah (Spencer) Eads in the Splitlog community of McDonald County, MO, where he grew up. He graduated from Goodman High School. In 1953, Clyde an…