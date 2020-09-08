The MOKAN Partnership — a regional economic development initiative — is halfway toward its fundraising goal of $2 million.
Tony Robyn, MOKAN director, made the announcement Tuesday. He said he began in 2019 to raise $2 million in five-year pledges to support MOKAN’s business development programs and services through 2024.
“We are very appreciative of our partners and investors,” Robyn said in a statement Tuesday. “This support validates our regional focus on business retention, attraction and expansion efforts and addressing growing workforce needs. Communities and business leaders recognize the value of banding together to leverage resources for growth.”
The partnership serves a seven-county region — Jasper, Newton, McDonald and Barton counties in Missouri; Crawford and Cherokee counties in Kansas; and Ottawa County in Oklahoma.
MOKAN assists with business recruitment and attraction and training community leaders about economic development or financing tools such as tax increment finance districts and tax break programs. Services also can be provided to help businesses with funding that would enable a business or plant to expand or to train its workers for an expansion. There also is assistance to provide resources needed for a location or expansion, such as installation of infrastructure to advance a project.
Recently, the MOKAN Partnership also launched a new website to help navigate state and local business incentives, demographic data and other information. The website is www.mokanpartnership.com.
Additionally, the Partnership appointed Andrew Temm as business development coordinator to assist in regional growth initiatives. Temm will connect with regional business leaders to advance economic development, support business expansions, and bolster regional partnerships.
Formerly the Joplin Regional Partnership, MOKAN is the regional economic development arm of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.
Missouri American now taking grant applications
Missouri American Water is accepting applications for its 2020 Firefighter Grant program. Through the program, the company provides funding to fire and emergency organizations in its service areas. More than 30 grants were awarded in 2019.
The maximum grant amount is $1,200. Fire departments and districts are eligible for one grant per calendar year. Only uniformed professional and volunteer fire departments serving Missouri American Water’s service territories are eligible to receive funding. Grants will be considered to cover the costs associated with:
• Personal protective equipment.
• Communications equipment.
• Firefighting tools.
• Water-handling equipment.
• Training and related activities/materials.
• Needs related to COVID-19.
Applications can be found online at the Missouri American Water website, https://www.amwater.com/moaw/resources/PDF/News-and-Community/MOAW_FF-Grant-Application.pdf, and are due by Sept. 15.
Megan Carlson joins Freeman Health System
Megan Carlson has joined Freeman Health System as an obstetrician and gynecologist.
Born and raised in Pittsburg, Kansas, she trained at Freeman as a medical student.
“As a student, I worked with Dr. Rob McNab and internal medicine,” Carlson said in a statement. “I found all the internal support I needed to be completely prepared for my residency at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio. I had such a great experience that I am looking forward to someday working with medical students from KCU Joplin.”
A graduate of Pittsburg State University, Carlson attended medical school through Kansas City University Medical School.
She is a member of the American College of Osteopathic Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and she is certified in Rosser Top Gun Advanced Laparoscopic Training, Neonatal Resuscitation Program and Electronic Fetal Monitoring. Her office is with Freeman Women’s Healthcare Associates in Suite 401 of the Wes & Jan Houser Women’s Pavilion.
