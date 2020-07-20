The MOKAN Partnership, a regional economic development organization, is making strides toward its fundraising goal and also working to fill a new position.
Tony Robyn, director of business attraction and retention for MOKAN, said he is seeking candidates for the job of business development coordinator.
"This person would have a regional focus working on business retention efforts," Robyn said.
Part of the job would entail helping regional businesses and industry secure what they need to operate, such as infrastructure changes or zoning changes.
Robyn, who focuses on business attraction, said the coordinator will provide services to existing industrial and distribution businesses. That includes meeting with city and county government officials and investors in the business community in the seven-county area of Southwest Missouri, Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma served by the partnership.
MOKAN staff, and Robyn in particular, also are providing business and industry with information about the current fundraising campaign to support the partnership. The campaign started in March and will last two years but Robyn said he has secured commitments for $1.1 million toward that goal so far.
Other responsibilities of the business development coordinator include assisting with management of the business attraction pipeline of the statewide Missouri Partnership.
In addition, the coordinator will locate, qualify, document and market available industrial sites across the region, including compiling infrastructure data and local incentives for each site and community. That person also will assess existing manufacturing and distribution businesses in the region, learn about any factors inhibiting growth and identify strategies to overcome those limitations.
MOKAN is the regional arm of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.
More information about the organization can be found on www.mokanpartnership.com.
