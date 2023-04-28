Progress at Missouri Southern State University is largely happening behind the scenes this year, with a few major donations made publicly to help launch related fundraising efforts under the Lions Forward campaign, established last fall to make improvements across the campus.
The Lions Forward campaign is a five-year fundraising initiative that seeks $31.5 million for a variety of priorities that were approved by the MSSU Board of Governors last fall. The list of projects includes:
• Establishing additional scholarships for students.
• Setting up a student success center, which would serve as a one-stop place for academic advice, career services, tutoring and first-year efforts.
• Renovating the lower level of Billingsly Student Center into a new place where both residential and commuter students can gather for study, games, food or relaxation.
• An “athletic excellence fund” that would support student-athlete services and programs.
• New academic programs with an emphasis on high workforce demand, including STEM programs.
• Expansion of immersive learning opportunities such as internships, study abroad, undergraduate research and more.
• Construction of a health science innovation center, intended to be a “best in class” facility for instruction in medical and health fields.
“The Lions Forward campaign provides an opportunity for our alumni and friends to invest in the future of Missouri Southern,” said Dean Van Galen, president of MSSU, in a statement. “The truly exciting outcome of the campaign is the transformational impact that gifts will have on the university’s future, our students and the community.”
Major gifts to campaign
The first of two significant gifts to the Lions Forward campaign came in January from Bill and Tracy Gipson in the amount of $1 million.
Half of the Gipsons’ gift will help launch a new program of study: a master’s degree in data analytics. Data analytics is the process of analyzing large sets of raw data to identify trends and draw conclusions about information, said Lisa Toms, vice president for academic affairs and provost, at the time.
She said the initial 30-hour program will include 18 hours of core classes and 12 hours focused on business data analytics, but the program created by the university will be flexible enough that other colleges and programs at the university could create data analytics majors with other emphases. The program will be open to students starting in the fall semester.
“It’s an innovative, high-demand program to help us set ourselves apart as a university within the region and the state of Missouri,” Van Galen said.
This wasn’t the first major gift from the Gipsons to MSSU. The couple in 2018 helped launch an undergraduate degree program in health care administration and established the Gipson Center for Healthcare Leadership. Since then, the health care administration program has become one of the fastest-growing programs at MSSU, officials said.
The second significant gift came in March from Bob and Dot Willcoxon, also in the amount of $1 million to support the Lions Forward campaign.
The funds will support three initiatives:
• Construction of the university’s planned $30 million Health Science Innovation Center. The building is to expand Missouri Southern’s health sciences program with facilities such as a simulation hospital, expanded cadaver lab and other additions.
The Board of Governors in March voted to move forward with the search for an architect and construction manager for the project. The university anticipates breaking ground on the center this fall, with the building opening for classes in the fall of 2025.
Van Galen said at the time of the board vote in March that the state appropriated $15 million in its budget last year to the project, with the requirement that the university raise $15 million to match it.
• The launch of the Willcoxon Innovation in Health Sciences Summit. Van Galen said the event would bring nationally recognized leaders in the health care profession to Joplin for a gathering that could start as early as the fall of 2023.
“Our goal would be to have a nationally acclaimed speaker and also sessions focused on the future innovations in health care and health science,” he said at the time. “We would plan to invite not only health care professionals, but also students from Kansas City University, Missouri Southern, Crowder, K-12 students, to expose all of those students to a vision of what the future of health care can look like. It will be designed to be of interest to health care professionals, physicians, nurses and others in the allied health fields. We’re optimistic that this event will be a tremendous asset for the entire region.”
• The creation of the Willcoxon Scholars Program that will provide money for research in health science and related fields.
“It will support Missouri Southern students in the health sciences in conducting undergraduate research in cooperation with faculty,” Van Galen said at the time. “This is an opportunity to go beyond what they learn in their formal classroom and actually conduct research, discover new knowledge, some of it which may some day impact how health care and health sciences are provided.”
Looking back
Other highlights of the past year for Missouri Southern include:
• The addition of virtual reality technology to its nursing department. A $100,000 donation from an anonymous donor funded the project, which contains a simulation lab to give students a 360-degree view in which they can interact with patients in an immersive, risk-free environment.
During the simulation, students wear a headset and use hand-held controllers to interact in the virtual world. The teacher operates the simulation and can give the student more than 200 different types of scenarios, ranging from emergency surgery to CPR.
• The first in-person Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration since 2020. More than 100 people gathered for the university’s signature event, held annually to recognize King, public service and diversity efforts. The keynote speaker was Atiba Bradley, Missouri Southern’s head football coach and the first graduate of MSSU to lead the Lions football program.
• The receipt of a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for Humanities to help preserve MSSU’s unique African art collection, which features more than 300 works including masks, statues, weapons, clothing and textiles from various tribes throughout central Africa. The grant will go toward equipment purchases, disaster supplies, security upgrades, a consultation with a conservator and training in emergency preparedness.
• The signing of a new partnership with Kansas City University cementing early acceptance programs for KCU’s medical and dental schools. Previously branded as the Yours to Lose program, the program was first formalized in December 2015.
Now called the MSSU-KCU Early Acceptance Program, or MKEAP, the program will establish an annual cohort of up to 35 students — 25 for the osteopathic medicine program and 10 for the dental program. Qualified students will have the opportunity to complete their baccalaureate degree at MSSU with an accelerated, three-year curriculum before making a seamless transition to KCU.
