Bethany Kendrick has been named the new director of communications and external relations at Missouri Southern State University.
Kendrick, who begins Aug. 29, will serve as the university’s public information officer. She most recently worked since 2008 as the director of public relations at Labette Community College in Parsons, Kansas.
“Bethany is an experienced professional who will effectively communicate the impact that Missouri Southern has on our students and community, and will be a thoughtful member of the university’s leadership team,” said Dean Van Galen, president of MSSU, in a statement.
Kendrick holds an associate degree in arts journalism and mass communication from Labette Community College and a bachelor's degree in business administration from Wichita’s Friends University.
She has participated in the Southeast Kansas Regional Leadership Academy as well as Leadership Parsons, presented by the Parsons Chamber of Commerce, and previously served on the regional United Way board.
In her new position, Kendrick succeeds Heather Lesmeister, who recently was named executive director of Spiva Center for the Arts.
"The opportunity to serve the central mission of a university with such a strong and cohesive leadership team is incredible,” Kendrick said in a statement. “The campus and student populations are growing, which in turn will be a catalyst for growth for the entire community and surrounding areas. I am proud to be a member of such a student-centric university.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.