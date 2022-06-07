Missouri Southern State University will launch a new degree-completion program for adults with the start of the fall semester.
The program is designed to advance the career readiness of adults who wish to finish their bachelor’s degree or further their skills by obtaining their master’s degree, university officials said in a news release. It will offer affordable and tailored degrees and certifications, and it will meet local workforce needs by offering accelerated and flexible opportunities for employee advancement.
“Students will have the opportunity to be admitted to special degree and certificate programs that will be composed of eight-week courses and that will have five start dates each academic year,” said William Mountz, director of adult degree completion, in a statement. “Moreover, students can also apply the knowledge they have gained from work and life experiences toward completion of their degree.”
The inaugural degree to be offered through the program will be a bachelor’s in general studies with a business emphasis.
“Out of 120 credit hours, at least 30 hours will focus on what we’re calling an ‘emphasis,’” Mountz said. “In the future we are planning on having emphases in environmental health, elementary education and leadership.”
The program will also offer a Master of Science in management (30 credit hours), a Master of Science in education-curriculum and instruction (30), and a Master of Arts in teaching (37).
Students may qualify for financial aid from the state of Missouri through the Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant and Finish Line Degree Completion Grant programs.
