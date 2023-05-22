Neosho’s aviation history

The Rocketdyne plant was originally built by the U.S. Air Force as AF Plant No. 65 for a competitor, Aerojet General, which manufactured engines for Titan intercontinental ballistic missiles. The Air Force changed its mind and contracted with the Rocketdyne division of North American Aviation to employ about 1,250 people there making booster and sustainer rocket motors. After Rocketdyne ceased operations, a series of companies, including Teledyne, Sabreliner and Premier Turbines, occupied the plant until 2014.

