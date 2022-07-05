Rachel E. Dobbs, with the Neosho office of Edward Jones, recently earned the firm's Jim McKenzie Award for her exceptional achievement in building client relationships.
She was one of 2,396 Edward Jones financial advisers to receive the award that is named after Jim McKenzie, who joined Edward Jones in 1962, opened a branch in Kearney, Nebraska, and spent his career contributing to the well-being of his clients, colleagues and community.
"Receiving this award is a real honor. As I partner with clients to make a meaningful difference in their lives, my relationships with them continue to grow. It's a personally and professionally rewarding experience, and I am grateful to those who put their trust in me," Dobbs said in a statement.
Dobbs was recently presented the award at the Edward Jones regional meeting in Osage Beach, Missouri.
Her office is at 421 Fairground Road in Neosho.
Edward Jones provides financial services in the United States and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm has nearly 19,000 financial advisers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.