NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho City Council recently approved a variance to the municipal golf course liquor license, allowing vendors to offer taste-testing events during tournaments.
City manager David Kennedy brought up the variance, and it was approved unanimously.
This summer, Neosho received a liquor license for the golf course, allowing alcohol sales by the pro shop. According to Clint Dalbom, parks superintendent, golfers are prohibited from bringing alcohol from any outside source, and no one but the city may sell alcohol on the golf course.
Dalbom said the variance offers an exception to the ban of outside alcohol. During tournaments, liquor sellers may apply and receive permission to offer free samples during tournaments. According to the Neosho City Council, Indian Springs Brewing Co. and Myrtle’s Distillery have already met the requirements and are set up to offer taste testing at future events.
Before the city acquired a state liquor license, Dalbom said, taste testing wouldn’t need to be approved. But with the ability to sell alcohol came the additional responsibility of keeping outside drinks off the property.
“It’s like if you tried to carry a six-pack of beer with you into a bar,” said Dalbom. “They wouldn’t allow that. They can’t allow that because state law says they can’t.”
All of Neosho’s public parks are classified as alcohol-free zones by a city ordinance. The golf course has become the exception to that rule because of its liquor license.
