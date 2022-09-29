NEOSHO, Mo. — Pharmacist Timothy Mitchell has received the 2022 Bowl of Hygeia Award from the Missouri Pharmacy Association.
The association recently held its annual conference, at which time it recognized nine individuals with awards for excellence in their profession. The Bowl of Hygeia is the most widely recognized international symbol for the pharmacy profession, and the award, established in 1958, recognizes pharmacists who possess outstanding records of civic leadership in their communities.
Mitchell is the owner of Mitchell's Drug Stores, which consists of three community pharmacies, a long-term care closed-door pharmacy and Vital Care of the Four States Infusion, Specialty and Compounding Pharmacy, all of which are in Neosho.
He pushes his pharmacies to be patient-centered by providing medication therapy management services, immunizations, point of care tests, medication administration, diabetes education services, heart healthy services, transitional care services, travel wellness medicine services and many other consultative services for his patients, the Missouri Pharmacy Association said in an announcement of his award. His stores also serve as rotation sites for UMKC pharmacy students and the St. Louis School of Pharmacy.
Recently, Mitchell has invested in training his pharmacy technicians to become community health workers.
He has served as president of the Missouri Pharmacy Association and is also on many other state and local boards for health and community awareness.
Mitchell graduated from East Newton High School in 1985. He holds degrees from Missouri State University and the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Pharmacy.
