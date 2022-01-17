CARTHAGE, Mo. — New Carthage Chamber of Commerce President Julie Reams is eager to get out into the community and meet the business leaders in town and find out how the chamber can help them grow.
Reams’ first official day was Monday. It started with meetings with the chamber’s board and others, followed by a ceremonial passing of the scissors, which are the giant scissors traditionally used by the chamber at ribbon-cuttings, from retiring President Mark Elliff to Reams.
Reams said she plans to get out of the office as soon as she can to start getting to know her new community.
“I’m extremely excited and honored to be here in Carthage and to have been selected for this position,” Reams said. “I cannot wait to begin meeting all of the business owners in town and just reiterate to them that we are member driven and we want to be the best chamber for them and provide those resources to foster their growth. I’m very much looking forward to working with all of the organizations and city leaders in the community, and I look forward to fostering those relationships.”
Reams was selected last month to take over for Elliff, who retired after almost 11 years in the position and 34 years in banking.
She comes from the Pittsburg, Kansas, chamber, where she most recently served as membership and special events director.
She also comes in with experience from chambers at Girard, Andover and Wichita in Kansas, winning volunteer of the year awards in three communities.
Reams continued with the Pittsburg chamber until last week, but she also spent time in Carthage, attending the Jan. 11 Carthage City Council meeting.
“There are a lot of things I want to do,” she said. “I want to work with providing opportunities for people to look at our community first. That means working with our (Convention and Visitors Bureau), working with the city, working with the economic development office and having us be that leader, having us stand out even more so than we already do.”
Reams said she hopes to hold an open house soon and will be busy the next couple of months.
Reams can be contacted by email at jreams@carthagechamber.com or she can be reached at the chamber office at 417-358-2373. The chamber’s website is https://carthagechamber.com.
