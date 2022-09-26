Sarah Turner-Hill has been announced as the new coordinator of adult programs at the Joplin Public Library.
In her position, she will be responsible for coordinating programs and events for adults. Much of the work will involve planning and hosting programs at the library, but it also will include building relationships with community organizations to connect the library through collaboration and outreach opportunities, library officials said.
"I'm very excited to be working at the library in this position," Turner-Hill said in a statement. "I feel passionate about providing library resources and access to the community, and I am looking forward to continuing to provide diverse and fun programs, events and presentations at JPL."
Turner-Hill holds a bachelor's degree in English from Missouri Southern State University and a master's degree in English from Pittsburg (Kansas) State University. She recently taught at Northwest Arkansas Community College and for Virtual Arkansas.
