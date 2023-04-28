CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The city of Carl Junction is focusing on improving its parks system this year with the installation of a new splash pad in Memorial Park, a future playground in Lakeside Park and updated equipment in Center Creek Park.
The splash pad project, in discussion for about five years, is nearly complete. The concrete pad has been poured and water features are being added. Construction began late last year, and the goal is to open in early May.
The patriotic-themed splash pad features custom silos, a waterdome, stream jets and ground spray elements. LaDonna Allen, mayor pro tem, said the splash pad will be open to all kids in the area, and the admission will be free.
“Hopefully, we’re going to have a grand opening celebration, and we’re going to set up something with food trucks,” she said. “I think when it’s all said and done, we’re going to have a lot of people here every day. Splash pads are becoming very popular, and it’s a safe way for kids to play.”
ARPA funding
Funding for the Memorial Park splash pad in Carl Junction was made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion federal aid package passed by Congress in March 2021 to provide financial aid to families, governments, businesses, schools, nonprofits and others affected by the pandemic.
The city of Carl Junction received more than $1.6 million total in ARPA funds, according to Steve Lawver, city administrator. Allen said a lot of the funds are being used to maintain and upgrade the city’s parks systems.
Allen, who is on the public facilities committee and chairs the budget committee, said if it weren’t for the ARPA funds that the city received, then the splash pad would’ve never come to fruition. The $750,000 project in Memorial Park will cover the splash pad, fencing and a pavilion. The splash pad has several other custom features including a bald eagle and an American flag dumping bucket. The color scheme is red, white and blue. Allen said the patriotic theme was important.
“We wanted an Americana theme because it’s in Memorial Park, and the veterans’ memorial is right there,” she said. “When the land was granted to the city for Memorial Park, it was to not only have a park, but to honor veterans. We felt like the patriotic theme was very fitting.”
ARPA funding must be obligated by the end of calendar year 2024 and expended by the end of calendar year 2026. Allen said the splash pad is just one of many park projects taking place this year throughout the city of Carl Junction.
“We’re putting a lot of resources into the parks, especially the ARPA funds because otherwise, we wouldn’t be able to afford it,” she said. “We wanted to focus on things that promoted health during COVID-19 and getting kids outside. We could’ve never afforded this without going out for loans.”
Lakeside Park
Although Lakeside Park in Briarbrook has a disc golf course, it’s the only park in Carl Junction that doesn’t have a playground and a pavilion. Allen said they received a 50% matching grant through the Land and Water Conservation Fund to help construct an all-inclusive playground and a pavilion in Lakeside Park.
“It will be all-inclusive, meaning it will be ADA accessible,” she said. “That’s going to be a big project. The pavilion we’re adding has restrooms, and it even has a prep area with stainless counters and a sink.”
Center Creek Park
Center Creek Park, the site of the annual Bluegrass Festival, has outdated playground equipment that the city is aiming to replace. The festival draws between 10,000 to 15,000 people every September and continues to grow.
Allen said they have set aside $135,000 of ARPA funds to upgrade the equipment at Center Creek Park.
Other park projects include dirt work and the installation of an irrigation system at Country Club Estates Park.
“A few years ago, we expanded that parking lot, and it has a bathroom with concessions and a playground,” said Allen. “We’ll have improvements to parks in every one of the wards. The goal is to improve the quality of life because when people pick a place to live, one of the things they look at are parks. We’ve got a really good facility for the seniors and walking trails. We’re trying to do something that families as a whole — from multiple generations — can do.”
Other developments
A new convenience store is being built at 1209 East Pennell Street near Randy’s Drive-In. Allen said it will be similar to the Discount Smokes and Liquor store on Fir Road. The building is expected to span 6,000 square-feet, and the contractor is Thomasville Homes, according to the building permit.
“We would love to get more commercial, retail and dining in Carl Junction,” Allen said.
Allen said businesses are wanting to open up closer to higher traffic areas like Highway 171, but a lot of that is property owned by Jasper County or feeds into Airport Drive Village.
This year marks the 20-year anniversary of the Carl Junction tornado that caused millions of dollars in property damage. The EF3 tornado on May 4, 2003, damaged 500 homes and many city and school buildings. It killed one person in Cherokee County, two others near the state line and an elderly couple just west of Carl Junction.
“That tornado wiped out City Hall and the police department,” Allen said. “It did a lot of damage to the school. I’m proud of the progress Carl Junction has made over the last 20 years.”
High-speed fiber internet
Optic Communications, part of Columbus Telephone Company, is in the process of installing high-speed fiber internet throughout the city of Carl Junction. This will offer symmetrical speeds up to 1 GB with 2 GB available in the future.
Construction on the project started in November, and the first phase will take anywhere from 18 to 24 months to complete. Customer sign-ups will be available by zone within the next few months. There will be three phases total. The entire buildout, including fiber to each home, is anticipated to take three to four years.
The $16.8 million fiber optic project is being covered by grant funding through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, and Optic Communications is funding the remaining 50%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.