Having been sworn in as Missouri’s 7th District U.S. representative to the 118th U.S. Congress a little more than two weeks ago, Rep. Eric Burlison stopped off Wednesday at Missouri Southern State University, Kansas City University’s local medical school and a few other locations in Joplin on his first journey back to the area.
Burlison met with reporters at the KCU-Joplin Farber-McIntire Campus in Joplin after touring the medical school and hearing about the soon-to-open dental school wing.
Dr. Marc Hahn, president and CEO of KCU, Dr. Linda Niessen, dean of what will be KCU’s College of Dental Medicine in Joplin, and others took Burlison on a 30-minute tour of the school.
“This is amazing,” Burlison said after the tour. “This is state-of-the-art, it’s world class, and it’s extremely impressive. and I think any student that might want to go into this profession would be excited to see what I just saw today.”
Hahn said KCU was happy to host the visit and hopes to see Burlison back on future visits, including when it opens the dental school wing in the summer.
“It’s fantastic,” Hahn said. “The congressman is very much focused on the health and welfare of the community that he serves and it aligns with the Kansas City University mission, so we’re very proud to have him on our campus and to hear our mission of addressing health needs in the community.”
‘Huge demand’
Burlison said he was impressed with “synergy” between oral health and the medical school at KCU.
“We see in ERs there’s a huge demand for oral health,” Burlison said. “A lot of people end up in our emergency rooms because of the pain they’re feeling and they don’t have access to a dentist. So this is something that anyone going to medical school needs to face, and the fact that they’re addressing this head on by combining these two professions, letting them work together, it’s going to be great.”
Hahn spoke to Burlison about how the number of residency seats in the U.S. funded by Medicare has been frozen for more than two decades by the Balanced Budget Act of 1997.
Burlison said he would look at what could be done to address the problem.
“I’ve worked 20 years in health care,” he said. “In fact my first job out of college I worked on the same floor I was born in at Cox North. I got to work alongside medical residency students, and I got to experience the impact of that on our community.
“Sadly, when I was elected a legislator, I saw a fight happen in politics between different professions, and the underlying issue was there was really a lack of people in medical care. There’s a lack of medical professionals. and rather than have a fight between these different professions, we need to have an all-hands-on-deck approach. We need to be increasing the seats in these residency schools, and we need to do what they’ve done right here, which is increase the number of seats in medical schools.”
First weeks
Burlison said he’s been assigned to three committees in the House: oversight, transportation infrastructure, and education and workforce development.
“I don’t need to stand in any better place to say that education is important to Southwest Missouri,” he said. “With all the universities we have, this is an education destination. I think we’re a net receiver of students from across the state at both Springfield and Joplin of students who come here for an undergraduate degree and now graduate degree. If we want to provide opportunities, we need to be focused on education.”
He said he plans to fight for funding to expand Interstate 44 in his position on the transportation infrastructure committee.
“It’s an arterial road that’s important to our community, and it’s congested, so if we’re going to spend money, I’d rather spend money there than spend money overseas or anywhere else,” he said.
“In addition, this committee oversees the Army Corps of Engineers and our lakes, and that has a huge impact on Table Rock Lake and Lake Taneycomo,” he said. “So I was very excited to be on that committee because I think it will have real-world impacts on this area.”
Commented
