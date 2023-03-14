Name of organization: United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas.
Address: 3510 E. Third St., Joplin, MO 64801.
Phone number: 417-624-0153.
Website: www.united
Year founded: 1943.
Population served: United Way funds programs that address education, health and financial stability.
Number of people helped: Since 2017, over 116,000 individuals have been served by United Way-funded programs.
Mission: United Way mobilizes the caring power of community to improve the lives of some of our area’s most vulnerable citizens.
Governing body: A local board of directors consisting of 14 community members.
Executive director/CEO: Duane Dreiling.
Annual budget: $1,000,000.
Major source of funding: Private and state funding.
Major fundraiser: The annual United Way Campaign Drive kicks off in September each year and runs through the early part of the next year.
Questions for Duane Dreiling:
Q. How does the organization make a difference in the community?
Because of the generosity of our communities, United Way funds 25 partner agencies and almost 30 programs that provide human services in the areas of education, health and financial stability. United Way is also the main referral agency for most social services programs, connecting people in need with community resources aimed to improve lives. Because United Way can be nimble, the agency can help communities after a natural disaster or other crisis. For example, United Way established a COVID-19 Relief Fund and raised over $160,000 to help nonprofits and individuals through the pandemic.
Q. What is the biggest challenge you are facing? Changes in giving patterns and philanthropy have disrupted the traditional United Way campaign. In a good way, this has forced the agency to look at other ways of benefiting the community and nonprofits. For example, this year we launched the Housing Insecurity Health Disparities Pilot that may help COVID-19-impacted individuals and families stay in the residences.
Q. What can the public do to help the cause? United Way cannot do the valuable work in our communities without the generosity of donors. Please consider a gift small or large to United Way of Southwest Missouri.
Q. Are there volunteer opportunities? While there are limited volunteer opportunities at United Way itself, United Way in conjunction with the Area Agency on Aging hosts the Give 5 Program that connects retirees and senior citizens with volunteer opportunities in the Joplin area. Those interested in the program can visit our website or call our office.
Q. Final word?
As with many for-profit and nonprofit businesses, your local United Way is going through some strategic planning to determine the best way to improve our communities. We are always interested in ideas and suggestions from the community and encourage citizens to call our office.
