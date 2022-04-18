OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers are under the gun to push through a lucrative financial package needed to seal the deal with a company that is considering opening a “humongous” manufacturing facility in Northeast Oklahoma.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said if lawmakers can’t pass a slate of “mega” performance-based financial incentives by the end of the week, negotiations are in jeopardy with a global company that would potentially create up to 70,000 direct and indirect jobs across Oklahoma.
He said Oklahoma is on the 1-yard line to land “a humongous, humongous factory with billions and billions of dollars’ worth of investment, thousands and thousands of jobs,” but it’s up to lawmakers to get the package across the finish line this week.
“If I don’t get it passed, it’s not happening,” Stitt said.
Stitt said he’s contractually unable to disclose the name of the Fortune 500 company but that if the state can seal the deal, it would represent the largest factory investment in state history. The company plans to open one of the largest and most advanced manufacturing facilities in the country, Stitt said.
Around the Capitol, lawmakers are simply referring to the company as “Project Ocean,” though some have previously said that an electric battery manufacturer is eyeing Pryor’s MidAmerica Industrial Park. The company could create as many as 6,000 jobs.
Stitt held a news conference Monday pressing lawmakers to pass what he called “mega legislation” to create a massive incentive package for any future companies that invest billions and create thousands of jobs.
He called on them to increase the percentage paid from both the state’s quality jobs incentive and the state’s investment tax credit as well as offer 85% of up to 3% of a company’s total investment as a tax rebate.
Stitt said he didn’t yet know what the revised tax credits would cost state coffers because it would depend on what the company spends. Economic development officials stressed that all incentives are performance-based, and companies would have to meet specific jobs and investment numbers to be eligible.
“What I’m confident about is if we can land some of these major, major companies and these major manufacturing facilities, it will have a generational impact on the state of Oklahoma,” Stitt said.
Media reports have indicated that Oklahoma is competing with Kansas to win a massive electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility.
Kansas officials have also been mum on the company, but some media reports have identified Panasonic as the battery manufacturer. Last fall, Canoo, which is also opening an electric vehicle manufacturing facility in the same industrial park, reached an agreement with Panasonic to supply batteries for what it is calling its “lifestyle vehicle.” Media reports indicate that the Japanese company also plans to produce batteries for Tesla.
Kansas lawmakers recently passed an incentive package there reportedly worth more than $1 billion, reportedly aimed at Panasonic.
Stitt said if the Legislature can get the legislation across the finish line, Oklahoma has as good a shot as any to land the company. He said other states have passed legislation in an effort to recruit the same company.
Lawmakers on Monday unveiled a measure that creates the Large-Scale Economic Activity and Development Act. It creates an investment rebate program for the cost of qualified capital expenditures for companies that create at least 4,000 jobs over five years and invest no less than $3.6 billion.
Legislative fiscal analysts estimate that program’s costs could approach $700 million.
“I think it’s good for Oklahoma,” said Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, the chair of the state Senate Appropriations Committee, of the effort to recruit the company he calls “Project Ocean.”
“We need a major incentive package that we can put out,” he said. “If we’re going to attract new businesses — and these are life-changing businesses that we’re talking about — that’d be good.”
Thompson said he wants to ensure that any changes to the state’s financial incentive programs have definitive benchmarks and be performance-based.
“We’re not writing legislation for any one company,” Thompson said. “Our legislation is going to be for a large economic development group that comes in.”
He said the final costs to taxpayers for Project Ocean will depend on the final package, but the state will set aside enough cash to cover any expected costs upfront.
Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City, said he understands that the private sector moves fast, but in government, transparency is important in addition to ensuring all the details are perfect. State lawmakers from both chambers got their first glance at the written proposal Monday afternoon.
“We really need to look at this with a magnifying glass,” Bennett said.
He said he’s not opposed to incentives if they encourage the right type of industry to come to Oklahoma. Battery manufacturers and electric vehicle manufacturers are the industries of tomorrow, Bennett said.
But roughly two hours before lawmakers were slated to take a committee vote, there was no bill language to review.
“My big frustration is that I think that this is a discussion worthy of the entire state government apparatus,” Bennett said. “When it gets clouded with concerns like this over transparency and the speed, then we don’t get to have a more nuanced and fair conversation about the virtues of attracting this business versus that business.”
