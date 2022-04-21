OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers have sent to the governor a lucrative $698 million economic incentive package that they think will be enough to bring a massive electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility to Pryor.
The measure finalized by lawmakers Thursday largely ignored what Gov. Kevin Stitt had recommended to seal the deal, but lawmakers insisted that it should have the same end result. They said the package, along with existing state incentives coupled with incentives from the Cherokee Nation and local and county officials, will be enough to reel in the company that could potentially create up to 70,000 direct and indirect jobs across Oklahoma and represent the largest economic development project in state history.
Stitt is expected to sign the bill into law Monday.
Stitt has said the unnamed Fortune 500 company would bring a multibillion-dollar investment and one of the most advanced manufacturing facilities in the country to Pryor’s MidAmerica Industrial Park. The company could create 4,000 to 6,000 jobs.
Critics question why Oklahoma should spend close to $843 million in state funds, and said many Oklahomans remain skeptical of such tax incentives. In the past, they’ve gone awry with companies performing well short of expectations.
Citing nondisclosure agreements, top lawmakers continue to refuse to name the company targeted by the legislation. However, multiple lawmakers confirmed to CNHI Oklahoma that the two companies are Panasonic and Canoo. Canoo has already announced plans to open an electric vehicle manufacturing facility in the same industrial park.
Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, said House Bill 4455 sends a message to the world that Oklahoma is “open for business,” and that Oklahoma is an innovative state that’s open to future technology and the automobile industry. Regardless of how someone feels about electric vehicles, that’s where the automobile industry is headed, he said.
The legislation pays $613 million to a “mega project” and allocates $85 million to another project related to the same industry. It provides a 3.4% rebate of the investment over five years up to the balance of the fund once capital expenditures and jobs are created. While it differs significantly from what Stitt had called for, the final package has a similar dollar amount to what the Republican governor had requested, Hilbert said.
Hilbert said the money will be kept in a revolving fund that can be drawn down by qualifying companies that meet the capital expenditure and employment requirements. If no company wins the “mega” deal, the money will remain in the revolving fund, and lawmakers can spend it on other priorities next year.
Media reports indicate that Oklahoma is competing with Kansas to win the manufacturing facility.
Kansas officials have also been mum on the company, but some media reports have identified Panasonic as the battery maker. Last fall, Canoo reached an agreement with Panasonic to supply batteries for what it is calling its “lifestyle vehicle.” Media reports indicate that the Japanese company also plans to produce batteries for Tesla.
Kansas lawmakers recently passed an incentive package there reportedly worth more than $1 billion, reportedly aimed at Panasonic.
“I think this is the type of anchor project that if we can get this here, it’s only going to grow from there to really bring in other affiliated industries,” Hilbert said. “And so we’ve got to get that anchor here. And once we bring the anchor, we can really bring a lot of other jobs in the state as well.”
Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore, said the proposed project is “a double-edged sword” for his constituents in Pryor and Mayes County.
“Anytime you’re doing something of this magnitude, there’s always going to be people on both sides,” Quinn said.
For many Mayes County residents, the project has proven divisive. He said local employers feel like they haven’t received similar incentive packages. They’re already struggling to find workers, and fear that the company will make it harder for them to compete by offering higher, subsidized salaries.
