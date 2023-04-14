OKLAHOMA CITY — Panasonic inked a deal with state leaders to build a manufacturing plant in Northeast Oklahoma, but in return, the company is demanding hundreds of millions more than what lawmakers have indicated they’re willing to pay.
Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Friday that the company wants a nearly $1 billion taxpayer-funded investment in exchange for the largest economic development project in state history — a 5-million-square-foot plant at Pryor’s MidAmerica Industrial Park that will employ 3,500 Oklahomans and create about 20,000 indirect jobs.
Stitt said Friday that in addition to the $698 million economic incentive package currently available under the Oklahoma Legislature’s LEAD Act, the company wants lawmakers to spend an additional $245 million on infrastructure investments in Mayes County. Those investments include paying for new roads and egresses and ingresses into the proposed facilities and building daycare centers and “a few more fire stations.”
Citing nondisclosure agreements, Stitt only referred to the company by its code names Project Josie and Project Ocean, but a Department of Commerce spokeswoman later confirmed in an email that Panasonic had entered into an agreement with the state and commerce officials were “continuing discussions with the company.”
Stitt said, based on conversations with the Legislature, that he’s confident they will figure out a way to generate the additional $245 million needed to “put (the project) over the finish line.” He said legislators could use some of the state’s surplus revenue.
“It’s a positive thing for Oklahoma,” Stitt said. “These type of investments don’t come around all the time. We need to take advantage of this for the state of Oklahoma.”
Stitt spokeswoman Carly Atchison later wrote in a social media post that Oklahoma is sitting on a $6.1 billion savings account and a $1.2 billion surplus.
“Surely we can find the money to improve a few roads and add a couple fire stations for a major company who wants to come to Oklahoma and create 3,500 jobs,” she wrote.
Ending the incentive program
Friday’s announcement, though, came just hours before lawmakers planned to end the $698 million economic incentive program designed to bring an electric vehicle manufacturing plant to Pryor’s MidAmerica Industrial Park. Lawmakers had put a hard April 15 stop date on the initiative with plans to put the money back into state coffers to spend on other priorities unless the state Department of Commerce could ink a deal with an eligible suitor.
The announcement also comes after Mayes County residents in November rejected a ballot measure to create a tax increment financing district that supporters argued would have generated about $150 million in new revenue to help pay for expanded services like more police and fire, water access, new roads and health care.
Stitt said Friday the Panasonic contract “encumbers” the LEAD Act funds while development agreements are finalized. He said it would take about 15 months for site development.
“The House is encouraged that Project Josie is considering Oklahoma, and we are excited about the possibility of more companies choosing our state for their growth and expansion in the future,” House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said in a statement Friday.
He said, though, that state statute is clear that to “encumber any money any agreement requires a binding contract” that is easily identifiable, and “one in which a company promises to do something free of contingencies.”
McCall said the state House reviewed the contract Wednesday and notified the Commerce Department, Stitt and the company that “it does not meet the criteria” for LEAD Act funding to give them an opportunity to correct it ahead of April 15.
Panasonic in Kansas
The news of Panasonic’s renewed interest comes nearly a year after it first rejected the state’s $698 million incentive package, and instead opted to build a manufacturing facility in Kansas.
Stitt said the company has always had a two-state strategy, but had to wait on demand for their product. To meet expected demand, Panasonic believes it will have to create two more manufacturing sites over the next decade or so, and plans to build in Oklahoma, he said.
“I don’t want us to think like, “Man, they told us no. They left us at the altar,' or anything like that,” Stitt said.
State Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, said Panasonic is asking for “a lot of taxpayer money,” and she wants to know how long it would take for Oklahoma to recoup its investment.
“It sounds like we have to build roads and daycares before they even start building the plant,” Boren said. “It sounds like the governor knows a lot about what this plan looks like, but then there’s a lot of unanswered questions for taxpayers.”
She also questioned why Oklahoma would invest in daycares and other business-related infrastructure improvements in one particular area when existing businesses across Oklahoma would need similar investments to be more profitable and successful.
“Is that a fair system of economic development?” Boren said. “I think a lot of small businesses in Oklahoma are doing everything they can to be competitive in a global economy and daycare is one part of that (as well as) infrastructure like fire and police.”
She said if Oklahoma wants to prioritize economic development, there needs to be infrastructure in place for the entire state — not just one “celebrity county or region in the state that gets all the headlines.”
