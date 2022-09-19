Bobby Williams recently joined OMB, and Misty Warren has been promoted to branch manager at its 535 W. Fir Road branch in Carthage, the bank announced recently.
Williams joins OMB as vice president and commercial loan officer. He has more than 32 years of banking experience, beginning his career as a collector for Boatmen’s Bank before promotions in consumer lending and retail banking. He became a commercial lending officer in 2002 with Hometown Bank and most recently held the same position with Guaranty Bank.
Williams is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Colorado in Boulder. He is a past president of the Neosho Kiwanis Club and McDonald County Chamber of Commerce and serves on several local nonprofit boards.
He will have his office at OMB’s Fir Road location in Carthage.
Warren joined OMB in 2021 as a personal banker and has nearly 45 years of banking experience. She began her career in 1978 at Peoples Bank of Miller before opening Liberty Bank’s Mt. Vernon location as vice president of operations in 1996. In 2007 she joined Jack Henry & Associates, where she spent nearly 15 years before returning to community banking.
Warren is a charter member of the Mt. Vernon Kiwanis Club, past president of the Mt. Vernon Chamber of Commerce and past secretary of the Mt. Vernon Community Foundation.
