PARSONS, Kan. — Grandview Cabinetry has been selected to receive a 2022 Pollution Prevention Award from the Environmental Protection Agency, Region 7.
The cabinet manufacturer is being recognized for its solvent and water conservation practices, the EPA said in an announcement of the award.
The company implemented a solvent-recovery system that repurposes the solvent used while finishing cabinets to clean factory equipment. The system is estimated to save 1,000 gallons of solvent, 1,400 gallons of water, 3.3 tons of volatile organic compounds and more than $15,000 per year, the EPA said.
“Grandview Cabinetry’s voluntary steps to reduce solvent and water use have decreased pollution while saving this family-owned business money,” EPA Region 7 administrator Meg McCollister said in a statement.
The award presentation will take place Tuesday.
The Pollution Prevention Awards program is an annual, voluntary and nonmonetary recognition program. Those interested in applying for the 2023 award cycle can submit an application describing the organization’s efforts, activities, cost savings, pounds of hazardous chemicals reduced, energy conserved or gallons of water saved. The 2023 award cycle application deadline is May 19.
