PITTSBURG, Kan. — A new FedEx Ground distribution center is scheduled to open in Pittsburg this fall, the city and the chamber of commerce announced Monday.
Construction on the new 250,000-square-foot facility is currently underway next to Kansas Crossing Casino. It will employ a mix of full- and part-time employees, the city said in a news release.
The city and chamber worked with the developer, Kansas Crossing Casino, the Kansas governor’s office and the Kansas Department of Transportation for nine months to bring the project to fruition, officials said.
"The new FedEx Ground distribution center is a tremendous development for Pittsburg, the region and our state," Gov. Laura Kelly said in a statement. "I am so grateful for the collaboration between the Kansas Department of Commerce and the Kansas Department of Transportation in support of FedEx Ground’s fast-moving investment plans. Completion of the four-lane U.S. 69 highway expansion to Pittsburg was a critical part of this business investment and growth of our economic development capacity in Southeast Kansas and our state."
