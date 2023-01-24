PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Fire Department will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 4, at Station No. 1, 911 W. Fourth St.
Anyone interested in fire service careers is invited to attend. Potential applicants will be able to tour the fire station and meet members of the fire department. Department staff will showcase firefighting equipment and hold periodic demonstrations.
Presentations on firefighting jobs in small communities will be given at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Details: 620-231-1870.
