PITTSBURG, Kan. — The city of Pittsburg has named Kim Froman as the community development and housing director, effective Sept. 26.
Froman will be responsible for networking and building positive relationships with business leaders, educational institutions, property owners, investors, regulatory and governmental agencies, nonprofits and residents to promote the city's growth.
Froman has more than 20 years of experience managing business operations in corporate settings. She previously held the position of director of talent at Crossland Construction in Columbus. She and her husband, Davey Froman, own Miners & Monroe in downtown Pittsburg.
She holds a bachelor's degree from Pittsburg State University.
