PITTSBURG, Kan. — The conversion of an abandoned elementary school into a new day care center is being hailed as an ideal first project for Pittsburg’s new community development corporation, Point Forward.
The nonprofit organization seeks to pool the resources and efforts of the municipal government, Chamber of Commerce, public school district and Pittsburg State University to accomplish projects individual members of the corporation might not be able to pull off on their own.
A $6 million refurbishment of the old Washington Elementary School building on Locust Street into a fully functioning day care center is exactly the type of project that member entities had in mind when they formed Point Forward in the fall of 2022, according to City Manager Daron Hall.
“All stand to benefit from additional child care,” Hall said of the project.
Point Forward acquired the property and some demolition work is already under way, with Harmony Child Care lined up to move in as the privately operating tenant once renovations are completed.
The approach mitigates the risks of such projects for the individual members of Point Forward by having them share the burdens of financing and upkeep, Deputy City Manager Jay Byers said.
A second project being explored for Point Forward could be development of new or improved outdoor sports facilities, namely soccer pitches and baseball and softball fields. That project could involve the upgrading of existing fields, the development of a new site, or both, Byers said.
Point Forward taps into a burgeoning cooperative approach to community development in Pittsburg. City cooperation with the chamber and PSU helped bring about Pittsburg’s Block 22 project in recent years, the renovation of four historic buildings in the downtown into a mixed-use community of apartments for PSU students and entrepreneurial and business incubation spaces.
“Block 22 has kind of led the way with this,” Byers said.
More recently, the university announced an intention to move its business college downtown.
“They are currently in an old building on campus that has just become insufficient for their needs,” Hall explained.
To keep pace with other college business education programs, a new location in the downtown is being researched. Ideally, the school and city may be able to leverage some matching funds from the state, Byers said.
Pittsburg Unified School District 250 also is contributing to an atmosphere of proliferating community improvements with its $16 million renovation of Pittsburg Middle School, Hall said. The work, which may be completed in time for the 2023 fall semester, will create additional classroom and lab space to handle the enrollment increases the district experienced this past year.
While it’s uncertain how much of the district’s enrollment increase is due to population growth, city officials believe Pittsburg has added a few hundred newcomers since the 2020 U.S. Census tallied its residents at 20,646.
That growth spurred the development of several new housing projects across town the past two years.
Recent inflation’s impact on the cost of building materials has slowed the rate of construction at some of the new subdivisions, such as Silverback Landing. But new homes continue to be built and improvements made to street accesses at the gated community of Villas at Creekside and at Creekside East.
The city’s widening of Quincy Street remains a work in progress, involving “a lot of components,” such as relocation of utilities and construction of new storm sewers, Hall said.
“There’s probably still a year left on that project,” he said.
Construction of a new wastewater treatment plant — estimated to cost about $50 million — has yet to begin. But Hall said the final design should be ready within a couple of months, allowing the city to seek bids by the fourth quarter of the year.
Improvements to parks and recreation have been another concern for city planners.
With a new splash pad installed at Schlanger Park and the conversion of old tennis courts to pickleball courts at Lincoln Park, including the addition of shade sails, the city is turning its attention to rebuilding the miniature golf course at Lincoln Park and bridge and cart path improvements planned for Four Oaks Golf Course.
In the commercial sector, Pittsburg continues to see steady growth, Hall said. A Panda Express restaurant and new Marshall’s department store opened for business there this past year, and an IHOP restaurant is coming to town.
The late October opening of FedEx’s new distribution center near the Kansas Crossing Casino and the construction last year of Watco’s transload facility in the new Montee Industrial Park headline the industrial progress the city has seen this past year. The $30 million FedEx center brought more than 150 new jobs to Pittsburg, with the potential for some additional growth, Hall said.
Watco is the first and only industry to locate in Montee Industrial Park to date, although it has been drawing some interest from other industries, according to Hall and Byers. The city had to resolve some wetlands issues there after purchasing 170 acres along Atkinson Avenue and Free Kings Highway for $1.3 million more than a year ago.
“But it’s an attractive site,” Hall said.
Other possible developments in the industrial sector involve the purchase of a little less than 30 acres of the Southwest Industrial Park by a private interest that does not wish to go public as yet about its intentions and some initial interest being shown by another prospective business in acreage at the city’s Airport Industrial Park, Hall said.
