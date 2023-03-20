PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce received the 18th annual Rex Crowley Award earlier this month from Pittsburg State University.
The award was presented by PSU President Dan Shipp during the kickoff of the annual community campaign “Partners in Progress,” a joint effort by the PSU Foundation Inc. and the chamber. Launched in 1985, the campaign seeks to engage local businesses with the university.
In a statement, Shipp described the chamber as "a force for positive change."
Among the chamber’s contributions, according to Shipp: founding the annual Paint the Town Red event, which spreads Pittsburg State spirit throughout the business community, and establishing the Paint the Town Red Scholarship Fund. The chamber also offers relocation information to prospective students, faculty, staff and their families, he said.
In accepting the award, chamber President Blake Benson credited his team and emphasized the value PSU brings to the economic prosperity of the area.
"Our business community would not be nearly what it is without Pittsburg State,” he said in a statement.
The award is named in honor of Rex Crowley, a local banker and fundraising volunteer for Pittsburg State. He retired in 1978 and took a non-salary position at PSU as director of development.
