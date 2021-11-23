PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Advisory Board will host a Small Business Saturday event this weekend.
Shoppers can stop by a booth from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday inside Root Coffeehouse, 402 N. Broadway, and pick up a free “passport” that features sales and specials offered by participating businesses. As shoppers make their purchases, businesses will stamp their space on the passport. Once shoppers receive a certain number of stamps, they can submit their passports to be entered in a drawing for prizes.
Shoppers also can visit the booth for a $5 “look book” that includes discounts at participating downtown retailers. Volunteers also will give away tote bags and tumblers to shoppers.
The event aims to support local businesses, said Christi Yockey, community development specialist with the city of Pittsburg.
“This year it’s especially important to support our small locally owned businesses,” Yockey said in a statement. “During the pandemic, small businesses across the country had to close, and many of them still struggle. Events like Small Business Saturday help remind customers to shop small and support their local businesses in the downtown district and throughout the community.”
Small Business Saturday is an annual event created by American Express that is designed to encourage shopping local. It is positioned in a well-known weekend of heavy shopping, just between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
