PITTSBURG, Kan. — LimeLight Marketing has been named the 2021 Kansas Woman-Owned Business Professional Service Firm of the Year by the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Minority & Women Business Development, which spotlights the achievements of women-owned businesses across various industries.
“I’m so proud to represent women-owned businesses among this prestigious group of entrepreneurs in the state of Kansas,” said Brandee Johnson, LimeLight owner and president, in a statement. “This honor helps to elevate the impact of LimeLight’s work and highlights our mission to relentlessly pursue our passion to be the best at what we do.”
Johnson launched LimeLight in 2015, focusing on digital marketing. Today, the business employs more than 20 people, including in-person and remote experts in development, paid media, search engine optimization, branding and more. It specializes in e-commerce for clients across the country.
The business was recognized with the state award at a luncheon last month in Topeka.
“Building and growing a women-owned business within a small community in Kansas shines light on a truth: When we embrace the idea that we can pursue big things in life and we have passion and audacity, we can create uncommon outcomes,” Johnson said. “It’s so important that when young girls and women look at the leaders in our community, they see versions of themselves and have confidence to chase their biggest dreams.”
