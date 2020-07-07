The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the deadline for those wishing to intervene and participate in water and sewer rate cases filed recently by Missouri American, the water utility.
On June 30, Missouri American filed water and sewer rate cases with the Missouri PSC seeking to increase current annual water and sewer revenues by $73.5 million, an increase of 21.1%.
Applications to intervene and participate in these rate cases must be filed no later than July 22 with the secretary of the Missouri PSC, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, MO 65102, or by using the commission’s electronic filing and information system at www.psc.mo.gov.
In a separate motion, Missouri American is also asking the PSC for authority to establish the use of a future test year instead of the historical test year traditionally applied during a general rate case. Missouri American proposes using a future test-year period that covers the first year that new rates are expected to be in effect — the 12 months ending May 31, 2022. Responses to the motion to establish a future test year must be filed with the PSC no later than July 27.
Individual residents wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison St., Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, MO 65102-2230; 1-866-922-2959; opcservice@opc.mo.gov) or the Public Service Commission staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, MO 65102; 1-800-392-4211; pscinfo@psc.mo.gov).
The OPC is a separate state agency that represents ratepayers before the PSC.
Last week, Missouri American filed a request that it said reflects $920 million in water system improvements made statewide or planned from January 2018 through May 2022.
If the request is approved in full, a residential customer in Joplin using 4,000 gallons per month would pay about $40. That is an increase of about $6 per month.
The PSC's review and audit of the company’s request is expected to take 11 months. Any new rates set by regulators would not become effective until mid-2021.
Missouri American serves approximately 470,000 water customers, including the Joplin area, and 15,000 sewer customers in Missouri.
