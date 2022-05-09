PITTSBURG, Kan. — Longtime Pittsburg State University professor Mark Johnson is among those appointed by Lt. Gov. and Secretary of Commerce David Toland to the Kansas Apprenticeship Council, the approving body for all existing and new apprenticeships in Kansas.
The KAC works jointly with representatives of the statewide Department of Commerce, Department of Transportation, Board of Regents, Department of Education, Department of Corrections and other agencies and organizations concerned with employment and training in the business and industrial sector.
Johnson has taught at the university since January 1986. He has served on five national boards of directors in the field of career and technical education, including the Association for Career & Technical Education national board of directors, and as president of the ACTE Trade & Industrial Division.
