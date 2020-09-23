PITTSBURG, Kan. — An internationally recognized, state-of-the-art research center at Pittsburg State University received a $2.39 million, three-year grant award to fund additional development of new bio-based polymer materials.
The Kansas Polymer Research Center is a Presidential Green Chemistry Award winner housed in the Tyler Research Center of Pittsburg State University. The KPRC has an internationally recognized competence in bio-based polymers research, with a strong emphasis in polyurethanes, holds multiple patents, and operates at a fraction of the cost of the most visible institutions.
PSU announced it was a recipient of the award in a news release Wednesday.
The federal grant was awarded by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, where it will be used to launch and commission the new National Institute for Materials Advancement at the Tyler Research Center. The center will serve as the foundation and launchpad for the new institute.
“This federal grant will enable the formation of the National Institute for Materials Advancement at Pittsburg State University, allowing for the development of sustainable plastics processing capabilities and innovative uses of polymeric materials,” Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., an advocate for the grant award, said in a statement. “I am pleased to have played a role in helping secure this grant that will benefit the university, the Pittsburg community and Southeast Kansas.”
The goal is to develop new technologies that would diversify the regional workforce, support business relocations and startups and result in new career opportunities. Tim Dawsey, KPRC executive director, said the grant funds will add key personnel to help advance the current mission in materials research, as well as supporting the center’s expanding technology transfer efforts.
“By moving new technologies into the marketplace, and by expanding our plastics/polymers skilled workforce, we expect to attract and build new technology-based manufacturing businesses throughout the region,” Dawsey said in a statement. “The ultimate goal is diversifying the economy of the Four-State Area with new, higher-paying job opportunities.”
KPRC focuses on polymer research and development based on renewable resources, with a strong core competence in polyurethanes and electroactive materials. Regional high schools and community colleges will be pivotal in the initiative, as will the academic community at PSU, where it will provide the educational foundation for a needed workforce of plastics and polymer students, according to Dawsey.
The city of Pittsburg and surrounding communities will also be key partners, he said, as the KPRC looks to locate and launch new manufacturing operations.
“The long-range impact that the establishment of NIMA will have on our campus, in our community and across our region is incredibly energizing,” Dawsey said in a statement. “I hope that every educator, parent, grandparent, aunt or uncle who hears about this will encourage those young people who look to them for guidance to consider the incredible breadth of career opportunities a degree in plastics and/or polymers offers them. And we have scholarships available.”
