Renovation of the Pearl Brothers building at 617 S. Main St. began Saturday with the removal of the metal facade from the building front.
The Pearl Brothers store closed Jan. 28 after 118 years of operations because longtime owner Harold Berger retired. The building was purchased by Blue Haven Investments and Homes, operated by the same family that now owns and is restoring the Olivia Apartments building, 320 S. Moffet Ave., and the former downtown YMCA building, 510 Wall Ave.
Berger said his father, Joe Berger, and grandfather, Jake Berger, bought the hardware store in 1949 from Gus and Dave Pearl, who opened it in 1905. Harold Berger took over management from his father after graduating from college, but Joe Berger stayed active at the store until a short time before he died at age 93 in 2013.
The original owners, the Pearls, first operated their store at 220 S. Main St., and the Bergers moved it to the current location in 1965.
Harold Berger wants the Pearl Brothers name to remain.
Plans of the news owners are to repair and return the storefront to the way it looked when the building was built, Sawyer Smith, general manager of Blue Haven, said recently.
“Our plan is to restore it through historic tax credits,” Smith said in December. “In order to do this through historic tax credits, it’s in a historic district, but the sheet metal on the front makes it a noncontributing member, so our plan is to pull that sheet metal off and bring the facade back to its historic state and get it on the National Register of Historic Places as a contributing member of the downtown historic district.”
He said the upper floors have been kept in good condition and will probably be renovated as apartments. The lower floor will remain as a retail or commercial operation, he said.
