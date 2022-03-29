A reception to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Small Business Development Center at Missouri Southern State University is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Friday in the Cornell Auditorium foyer at the Robert W. Plaster Free Enterprise Center.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce will take place at 1:30 p.m.
The Small Business Development Center is part of a nationwide network of programs and is affiliated with and supported by The Robert W. Plaster College of Business Administration. It has provided training for owners, managers and employees of area businesses and industries since 1987.
The center provides one-on-one counseling at no charge to area for-profit small businesses that are existing businesses or startup companies.
Details: 417-625-3128, www.mssutraining.com.
