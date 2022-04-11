The Small Business Development Center at Missouri Southern State University will partner with Freeman Health System to present “Wellness for Business, Part One: Exploring the Whys and Hows of Wellness” from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, in the Freeman Health System Business Center’s AV Auditorium, 3220 McClelland Blvd. Lunch will be provided.
Participants will learn how the WorkWell Missouri Initiative encourages employers to create environmental changes and worksite policies that make it easy for employees to initiate and follow through with voluntary health behavior changes.
Topics will include:
• Why your organization should establish a worksite wellness program.
• How worksite wellness programs benefit both the employee and employer.
• The importance of having senior leadership support and an active wellness committee to drive your program.
• Why it’s important to use evidence-based wellness resources at the local, state and national levels.
• How to create a wellness plan starting with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Worksite Health ScoreCard.
Admission is free, with a registration deadline of 5 p.m. Monday, April 18.
For those who cannot attend in person, the workshop will also be offered as a virtual webinar. The deadline to register for the webinar is 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 26.
Details and registration: www.mssutraining.com.
