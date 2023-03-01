A Joplin nursing care provider for seniors, Spring River Christian Village, will close part of its operations April 22 because of economic pressures.
The closures will involve Spring River's skilled nursing and long-term care units, but the independent living, assisted living and memory support housing will remain in operation.
As a result, 63 jobs will be cut, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retaining Notification filed with the Missouri Office of Workforce Development by Christian Horizons Living LLC, the organization that operates the senior living complex. Those notices are required under a federal law, the WARN Act, when an employer intends to reduce its workforce or close a worksite.
“The past several years have been economically difficult for businesses and senior living communities across the U.S., Missouri, and Joplin, including Spring River," said Jennifer Knecht, Christian Horizons chief sales and marketing officer. She said the company experienced dramatic increases in operation costs and rising pressure on wages along with inflation the past few years.
"With ongoing focus to ensure long-term viability in service to older adults throughout Joplin and the surrounding community, we have determined that it is no longer feasible to continue operations of the campus’ health center’s two neighborhoods which serve skilled nursing and long-term care."
Knecht said industry sources have reported that 135 skilled nursing centers closed across the country last year because of those market forces.
“Spring River Christian Village understands that the decision impacts residents, families and associates, and is committed to a safe and supportive transition. The team is working to ensure the smoothest transition possible for every person impacted," Knecht said.
Company officials are working to find safe and appropriate care for residents who will have to be moved. They also will help provide resources and employment options at Spring River or at other operations, according to information released by the company.
Knecht said residents, their families and employees were notified of the coming closings through a series of letters as well as meetings recently. There are conversations planned by the Spring River Christian Village leadership over the coming days with those affected.
"Spring River Christian Village is and will continue to work with all impacted parties, connecting them with options so they can determine the fit that best meets their personal situation," Knecht said.
The closures were necessary for the company to assure long-term viability of the rest of the village, according to the company.
Spring River Christian Village has operated for 40 years at 201 S. Northpark Lane.
