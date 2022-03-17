FosterAdopt Connect celebrated its expansion into Joplin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday for which a crowd gathered to hear how the nonprofit organization aims to strengthen families and keep children safe.
The nonprofit organization supports and advocates for abused and neglected foster children and the families caring for them through education, services and programs.
FosterAdopt Connect’s Joplin branch is located at 1802 W. 32nd St., suites F and G. Foster and adopted children and their families can receive direct services there.
The building houses Sammy’s Window, a free clothing and food pantry to help meet the tangible needs of foster and adoptive families. Items in the closet include new and gently used clothes, hygiene supplies, diapers, wipes, formula and food. The center also offers family advocates, training and prevention services.
“I’m so excited about the work that will happen here,” said Lori Ross, president and CEO of FosterAdopt Connect, at the ribbon cutting.
“We want to be able to connect foster families to each other because nobody is better able to support a foster family than another family who has walked that same path,” she added. “We’re going to connect families to the kinds of services that they need to provide the best possible care to help their kids to heal, and we’ll connect child welfare-focused agencies together to work collaboratively on ways to support our kids and families.”
Ross said FosterAdopt Connect has been operating as a nonprofit for 22 years and started seeing substantial growth in 2008 and 2009.
“Basically, we found our niche, which is creating really innovative services that bridge gaps in the foster care system,” she said. “As we’ve done that, our reputation has grown, and we’ve been able to work with the Children’s Division to provide services to kids and families in more parts of the state. This is an area where there are a significant amount of kids in the foster care system.”
Southwest Missouri has more than 3,200 children in foster care, with more than 400 children in Jasper County alone. The social service organization, headquartered in Independence, operates nine locations throughout Missouri and Kansas with the purpose of breaking the cycle of generational child abuse and neglect.
“FosterAdopt Connect, we serve Jasper County, but we also serve Newton and McDonald County,” said Tom Furrh, Joplin branch director. “We go north, as well, into Barton, Cedar, Vernon and Dade counties, so we have a pretty large footprint that we’re serving out of this office.”
On average, foster children move homes every 90 days and are more than six times more likely to abuse substances, and 43% will be homeless during their lifetime, according to FosterAdopt Connect. The goal of the organization is to help families navigate the child welfare system to find children a permanent, loving home and guide families toward better outcomes.
Candy Hamilton, a family advocate at FosterAdopt Connect, assists foster parents who have children placed in their homes with resources and provides support as they go through the foster care process. Hamilton said she’s been a social worker for 17 years, and it’s one of her passions.
“We provide resources to foster parents, adoptive parents and biological parents who are looking at their children going into custody,” she said. “A lot of times, foster parents get foster kids who are just dropped off, and they don’t have a lot of resources as far as clothing. There may be a need for emergency food. Anytime that you work with the state, there’s a gap in services from the time that you get the child to the time that you care for the child. We’d like to help fill in some of those gaps.”
