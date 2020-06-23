Simple Simon's Pizza is moving to a larger home on the north end of Joplin.
Jennifer Johnson, who co-owns the restaurant franchise with her husband, Michael, said they hope to complete the move this summer to 1522 Broadway, at the intersection of Broadway with St. Louis Avenue. That site had been the home of Cat Johnson's Auto Sales until Gary "Cat" Johnson died last year. He had just opened a restaurant across the street, "Cat Johnson's Taste of the South," before he died.
Simple Simon's will continue to operate out of its current location at 1720 E. 32nd St. until the move.
"We are moving into a bigger building with more seating, and we'll be extending the buffet," said Johnson.
The building has not served as a restaurant, and Johnson said they are having to "totally reimagine it."
BJ and Becky Dumond opened the first Simple Simon’s Pizza location in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, in 1987, and today, there are many locations, most in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri.
"We're kind of hoping our business going in there will help revitalize that area," Johnson said.
In other business news:
Missouri Job Centers begin public reopening
Several Missouri Job Centers are now open to the public.
The Springfield Job Center reopened with partner staff on May 28, with Office of Workforce Development staff returning to in-person work this week. The Northwest Crossing Job Center in St. Louis County opened on Monday, June 15, and the St. Charles Job Center opened on Wednesday, June 17. The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment began in-person services this week by appointment only. It plans to open to walk-ins on July 6.
More Missouri Job Centers will open up across the state in the coming weeks as part of the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development’s Return Strong initiative. Although the centers will be open for in-person services, social distancing and other health guidelines will be implemented.
Job seekers and displaced workers can still access services by phone at 1-888-728-5627, or online at jobs.mo.gov.
Individuals currently receiving unemployment benefits may be eligible to receive free training vouchers of up to $4,000 to skill up or retrain.
All Missouri Job Centers closed to the public in March when Gov. Mike Parson closed state office buildings due to COVID-19.
China bans poultry from Tyson plant
China has banned imports from a single Tyson Foods poultry plant where there was a coronavirus outbreak and that has raised concerns about the implications on the U.S. meat industry if the action is expanded to other plants.
Tyson has poultry plans in Noel and Monett in Southwest Missouri.
Chinese customs officials didn’t hint about expanding the ban in a short statement it issued about suspending imports from the plant in Springdale, Arkansas.
The country imposed a similar ban last week on pork imports from a German plant where a number of workers tested positive for COVID-19.
Jim Sumner, president of the USA Poultry & Egg Export Council, said he hopes the move won’t hurt the overall relationship with China, which had been improving after a new trade deal was signed early this year.
“Hopefully it’s not going to mean anything,” Sumner said. “If it remains at just one plant, it will not have any meaningful impact, but we don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Tyson spokesman Gary Mickelson said the company remains confident that its products are safe, and it hopes the issue can be resolved in trade talks between the two countries.
Last week, Tyson announced the results of coronavirus testing at its facilities in Benton and Washington counties in Arkansas. It said that 481 of the 3,748 workers it tested were positive for COVID-19, and most of those workers didn’t show any symptoms of the illness.
There have been other COVID-19 outbreaks at meatpacking plants around the United States, including in South Dakota, Iowa, North Carolina, Nebraska and Iowa.
Jeff Moon, who is a former assistant U.S. trade representative for China and now a trade consultant, said the action could be a political move to remind the Trump administration how dependent America is on the Chinese market for exports, but it’s hard to tell for certain what is behind the ban.
