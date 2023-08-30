A building on a south corner of downtown Joplin’s 800 block is now being used by Souls Harbor, extending the homeless shelter’s real estate footprint and list of services.
The property at 831 Main St., which previously housed a florist, was acquired by Souls Harbor in December and is now home to the We Do Recover program for those seeking help with narcotics addiction.
The rest of the building is rented by The Next Step, which has partnered with Souls Harbor. Beyond being a recent cooling center, it also helps provide easy wireless access for phones and tablets, as well as weekly time with a representative from the Missouri Jobs Center to help people find employment.
Dianna Gurley, Souls Harbor executive director, said that adding the We Do Recover program and partnering with The Next Step make this centralized part of Main Street a “one-stop shop” for people to come to when they want help.
“One of the things we strive to do is to make each person feel like a legitimate human being,” she said. “They are a genuine brother and sister. They are broken and need help. I want that message to get through to them first. That’s what we’re called to do here.”
Souls Harbor, which has existed in downtown Joplin for more than 40 years, also has reversed a plan announced last summer to move to a campus on Junge Boulevard. Gurley said there are no plans now to relocate Souls Harbor's 900-block dormitories and 800-block chapel, food pantry, shop and offices, although another lot in the 900 block that was used as a playground has been sold.
The nonprofit organization has a food pantry that those in need may visit once a month for an emergency food box with provisions for three to four days. The same is true for its free store, which clients are allowed to visit once a month. The store offers clothing and household items for individuals and their families.
Gurley said 25% of those who use the food pantry or store are without housing. Many are on a fixed income due to disability or a reliance on Social Security.
“With rent and food prices rising, they’re just not able to make that stretch,” she said.
The pantry and store are available to anyone who comes asking for help; clients are simply required to provide identification. Souls Harbor volunteers then speak to them about their income to gain a better understanding of their current circumstances. If clients return for more groceries or goods, a more in-depth conversation about the help they need takes place.
This is where the organization believes recovery and employment services become vital, Gurley said.
“Telling their story is hard,” she said, “because now they’re homeless or destitute, and they’ve never been in that situation in their life, and they have to ask for help in the face of so many preconceived notions.”
One misconception about Souls Harbor that Gurley is eager to address is life inside the 900-block dormitories, which house an average of 40 tenants each month, a number that can double in the winter months.
“No one gets to lie around,” she said of the tenants. “Within 30 days, they have to find a job. Once a job is secured, they have an additional 90 days to stay, but they need to be working and earning money so that when it’s time to get an apartment or house, they have money saved.”
Staff and volunteers will help tenants secure proper ID, work-appropriate clothing and other things that might otherwise present a barrier to finding employment. Gurley also credits counselors from Ozark Center, the behavioral health services arm of Freeman Health System, and job coaches who provide their services to those looking for work and potential employers who might have questions or concerns before hiring.
As downtown Joplin’s 900 block continues to grow and develop, Gurley said, Souls Harbor has made a considerable effort to work in tandem with neighboring businesses to ensure there are no issues among customers, workers and tenants. That includes asking tenants to stay off the street corners and out of business doorways, as well as help keep the sidewalks free of litter.
Gurley’s ultimate goal, however, is to work herself out of business. Until then, she believes that Souls Harbor’s central location and expansion of services are of key importance. Being on Main Street makes it easier for those in need to locate the building as well as access other resources or apply for jobs nearby.
Anyone wanting to support, volunteer or learn more may do so at soulsharborjoplinblog.wordpress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.