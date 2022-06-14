The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 2022 Joplin Regional Innovation & Technology Summit on Nov. 3-4 at James River Church's Joplin campus.
The two-day event will cover a wide range of topics related to the subjects of technology, business innovation, cybersecurity and building a cognitive city, while showcasing local innovative and tech-centered businesses. The chamber seeks applications for speakers on any of the four subjects.
"We are looking for individuals who can share the challenges and opportunities of owning a business in a tech-driven world as well as potential solutions to overcome these obstacles,” said Doug Hunt, the chamber's director of entrepreneurship.
Those interested in speaking should apply online at www.joplintechsummit.com/call-for-speakers. Applications should be submitted by July 1.
Tickets for this year’s event are free. Registration is required at www.joplintechsummit.com/register-now.
Details: 417-624-4150.
