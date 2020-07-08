Spire Missouri will provide approximately $15 million in one-time bill credits to its natural gas customers in the state under an agreement approved recently by the Missouri Public Service Commission.
That includes Joplin.
The agreement was worked out by the staff of the Missouri PSC, the Office of the Public Counsel and the utility.
Under the agreement, refunds will be credited to all current customers as a one-time credit to their bills on or after Aug. 1 and will appear as a separate line item on customer bills. According to the agreement, the one-time bill credit for Spire West residential customers will be $17.75.
The agreement approved by the commission resolves issues with Spire's Infrastructure System Replacement Surcharge cases from 2016-2018 that were remanded from the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals.
The ISRS charge appears on the bills of most natural gas companies and is designed to provide the utility more timely recovery of a portion of the expenditures it incurs to replace and extend the useful life of its existing infrastructure (pipeline system) for those projects that were completed after the company’s most recent rate case.
Walmart experiments with no cashier lanes
Walmart is doing away with cashiers stationed at conveyor-belted lanes, at least in one store.
The retailer has implemented an experimental checkout system at a Supercenter in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Instead of lanes, there are 34 registers lining the edges of a wide-open area. Each register is equipped with a green light alerting associates and customers to available checkout bays. While it may look like a group of self-checkout registers, it remains a full-service checkout experience.
All the cashiers in the store transitioned to a new type of job called "host." According to Walmart, if a customer wants to check out himself, a host is there to show him to an open register. If a customer wants to be checked out by an associate, a host rings him up and bags all of his items just as the associate would have in the lane-driven layout. Instead of the customer going to a register where a cashier is working, the cashier goes to the register that is open with the customer.
Walmart said one of the most common complaints with the traditional checkout experience is that there aren’t enough lanes open. It's also hard to see which lanes are open because of the physical walls between them.
"Now when they walk in, it is wide open. Any choice they want and any amount of help they need, we can offer them," Carl Morris, store manager, said in a statement.
