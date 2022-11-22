Spire plans to expand eligibility requirements for its DollarHelp program to help customers struggling with inflation and rising costs, company officials said Monday.
The company will increase the maximum total annual DollarHelp pledge amount from $700 to $1,000 for customers and provide an additional $100,000 in support for the program.
For Missouri customers, Spire will expand eligibility to also include individuals and families with household incomes at or below 300% of the federal poverty level.
“Prices for nearly everything have increased — from groceries to transportation,” said Christopher Gagliano, vice president of customer experience for Spire, in a statement. “This additional funding and these important changes to DollarHelp support the needs of our customers who may not qualify for assistance through federal and state programs such as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP, but who still need our support. We understand that our customers are facing challenges, and we’re here to help.”
Spire created the DollarHelp program in 1982. Now managed through the United Way, DollarHelp allows Spire customers to donate $1 monthly to help other customers in need of assistance with their natural gas bills.
To make a gift to DollarHelp, customers can log in to their Spire accounts online or call Spire's customer service team. Individuals can also make a one-time contribution without being a Spire customer.
For details, go to spireenergy.com/assistance.
