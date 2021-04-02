Spire, a natural gas provider serving much of Southwest Missouri, is extending the deadline for its energy assistance program that is available to Missouri customers who are experiencing financial hardship and have past-due balances because of the pandemic. The program was originally scheduled to end on Wednesday.
Now through May 30 or until funds are exhausted, the utility is offering up to $400 in assistance for Missouri residential customers who have been furloughed or experienced job or income loss and have an outstanding past-due balance on their Spire account.
When eligible customers are enrolled in the program, they will automatically receive a $100 credit toward their past-due balance. Over the duration of the program, customers can receive up to an additional $300 matched dollar-for-dollar when they make payments to reduce their past-due balance. There is no income cap for the program.
Spire also has modified the process for customers to apply. Residents now can complete an application and verify that they’ve sustained a loss of income or job any time after March 1, 2020, as a direct result of the pandemic.
“Many people are still navigating challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic,” said Scott Carter, president of Spire Missouri, in a statement. “So we will continue to find effective ways to support our customers and communities. By extending the deadline for energy assistance, we hope more people are able to get the help they need.”
To apply or learn more about the program, go to SpireEnergy.com/Assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.